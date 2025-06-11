Landscaper dispels myth about effectiveness of popular maintenance product: 'Save yourself the trouble'

A landscaping expert on Instagram shared a short video to educate viewers about a standard landscaping tool that fails miserably at the very thing it's supposed to do.

Everyone hates dealing with weeds, so laying down a layer of fabric will prevent them in one fell swoop, right?

Not really.

As the video explains, landscape fabric is "a short-term solution to a long-term problem." The first issue is that leaves and other organic matter will decompose, creating a new layer of soil where weeds will grow again. Second, because the fabric is typically made from materials like polyester and polypropylene, it's not biodegradable and instead breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces that harm the soil. The landscaper points out that they look terrible and you'll spend more time picking them out of garden beds than if you'd taken a natural route in the first place.

"So save yourself the trouble, don't put down landscape fabric ever," he says and concludes with a snappy recommendation: "Nurture nature with natives."

By gardening with native plants, homeowners can enjoy a beautiful garden that's in harmony with the ecosystem. Methods like upgrading to a natural lawn and xeriscaping offer the benefits of being cheaper and easier to maintain, as well as being more environmentally friendly. Rewilding your yard means there's no need for fertilizers or pesticides, and it saves on water, which is particularly important for the many areas of the U.S. experiencing drought conditions.

The video prompted several reactions expressing strong agreement.

"Well said. I love everything about this!" one commenter said.

Another pointed out a different issue, saying, "And the soil underneath is usually super compact."

A third commenter expressed frustration that such an ineffective and damaging landscaping method is still commonly used.

"And people still use it!! I don't understand why, it's useless & harmful!!! Weeds love it. They're super hard to remove and it's awful," they said.

