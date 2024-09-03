Tenant shares frustrating situation with entitled landlord over broken AC: 'They bought a property knowing they are responsible'

"Tell him to suck it up."

A Reddit post in the r/LandlordLove community has ignited a heated discussion about landlord responsibilities and tenant rights during extreme weather.

The post, titled "Landlord keeps using high costs as a reason to not fix our AC in 90 degree weather… just wanted a temporary fix to help us out," struck a chord with many users.

The post includes a screenshot of an email, presumably from a property manager, detailing the high costs associated with fixing the air conditioning system. The email stated, "The last bill to refill the refrigerant last summer was in excess of $900 and lasted a full summer. This year that cost will be over $1,000 due to inflation and because the refrigerant is no longer being produced."

This situation highlights a growing concern for renters across the country. As temperatures rise and extreme weather events become more frequent, the need for functioning cooling systems in homes is increasingly crucial. However, many landlords are hesitant to invest in costly repairs or upgrades, leaving tenants to suffer in uncomfortable and potentially dangerous conditions.

The issue extends beyond just air conditioning. Landlords have been documented preventing renters from adopting money-saving, eco-friendly lifestyle changes, such as planting low-water gardens or hanging clotheslines to dry laundry. These restrictions not only impact tenants' ability to reduce their carbon impact but also limit their options for managing rising utility costs.

The Reddit community's reaction to the post was swift and passionate.

One user commented, "Tell him to suck it up. They bought a property knowing they are responsible for maintenance. … They should have known what they were getting in for."

Another user offered legal advice, stating, "If this was part of what was leased, the landlord is now in violation. Time to open an escrow account."

A third commenter summed up the frustration felt by many renters: "I'd tell them I'm already splitting the cost. It's called rent. I pay it, you profit off of it, and in return you keep the residents in working order. Cost of doing business is not renters' responsibility in any scenario. NOW FIX YOUR AIR-CONDITIONING!"

As temperatures continue to rise, it's crucial for both landlords and tenants to find sustainable solutions that prioritize comfort, safety, and energy efficiency. By working together, we can create living spaces that are not only comfortable but also contribute to a healthier planet.

