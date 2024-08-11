Forager shares favorite wild edible that is packed with nutrients and ultra-abundant: 'I just made a scramble with [some] growing in my yard'

Have you ever wondered if those leafy greens popping up in your garden are more than just weeds?

Appalachian herbalist Cedar Hill Homestead (@cedarhillhomestead) has the scoop on a common plant that's actually a nutritional powerhouse hiding in plain sight.

The scoop

Lambsquarters, often mistaken for a pesky weed, is actually a delicious and highly nutritious edible plant that you can forage right from your own backyard or garden.

"This is my absolute favorite wild edible," the herbalist explains in her Instagram video. "It is freakin' delicious, insanely high in nutritional value, and just has so much else going for it…

"This is a very old crop that predates corn and is an indigenous food source and medicine source. I've also heard references to it being used topically for insect bites and ingested for stomach discomforts."

How it's working

Discovering edible plants like lambsquarters in your yard can save you money on groceries while providing a readily available source of fresh, nutrient-dense food. This "wild spinach" boasts an even higher nutritional value than its cultivated cousin, while cultivating it in your garden can provide a free and convenient way to boost your mental and physical health.

Foraging for lambsquarters also encourages a deeper connection with nature and promotes sustainable food practices. By eating what's already growing in your yard, you're reducing the need for store-bought produce, cutting down on packaging waste and transportation pollution.

What people are saying

Gardeners and food enthusiasts are buzzing about this unexpected culinary treasure.

"Yes!" one commenter exclaimed. "Love this plant and grow it in my guerrilla garden; it is amazing sautéed in olive oil with onions and balsamic vinegar - add dried cranberries for added tang! Delicious and nutritious!"

"Wow," said another. "I've been pulling this out of my garden all season like it's a weed. Thank you for this post!"

"Yum! I just made a scramble with the lambsquarters growing in my yard!" added a third.

Learning to identify and use plants like lambsquarters can transform your approach to gardening and eating. It's a simple way to add variety to your diet, save money, and reduce your environmental impact, all while enjoying the fruits (or leaves) of your own backyard.

So, next time you're weeding, take a closer look. You might find your next favorite ingredient.

