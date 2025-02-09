LA resident vents frustrations about disturbing social media comments following California wildfires: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

"We are going through a collective tragedy."

A Los Angeles resident posted on the r/QAnonCasualties subreddit to share the latest round of conspiracy theories. This time, it involved the devastating LA wildfires.

The original poster was scrolling through Instagram and found comments under posts left by QAnon users. They shared what they found on Reddit, saying: "Apparently they believe our CA governor, Gavin Newsom, started the massive fire in Pacific Palisades … in order to declare eminent domain for a land grab."

Nothing like that happened. Even so, QAnon users evaded accountability, which the OP expressed anger with.

"We are going through a collective tragedy," they said, "and these Qholes are being cruel with their comments that dismiss reality and the people actually suffering. … It's incredibly disheartening, upsetting, and enraging."

The situation regarding the fires is complex. Nobody can pinpoint one exact cause. However, it all boils down to one common denominator: the changing climate.

While LA has always been prone to wildfires, they've never been like this. A study conducted by World Weather Attribution, shared by the BBC, proved that wildfire season is getting longer.

Dr. Claire Barnes, who led the study, told the BBC that the longer wildfire season (characterized by hot, dry conditions) lasts, the more likely it is to coincide with the Santa Ana winds. Combine these two, and you get deadly, rapidly spreading wildfires.

That's not the only factor. The grasses and shrubbery are more prone to burning, according to another study reported by the BBC.

This is because of "whiplash," explained as "rapid swings between dry and wet conditions." During extreme rainy seasons, more grasses grow. When immediately followed by dry seasons, all those grasses dry out, which helps fire spread.

There are plenty of other bizarre conspiracy theories swirling about the LA wildfires. One Redditor's mother believed that the fires were intentionally set to destroy the city for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Commenters weighed in, sharing their own thoughts and opinions on conspiracy theorists. One said: "Arrogant people who think man can control nature are ignorant."

Another was sympathetic toward the OP: "Glad you are okay. It looks positively devastating."

