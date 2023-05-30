Thrifter hits the camping gear jackpot for only $42: ‘What awesome finds’

“Where I live, all of that camping equipment would be priced at least 10X higher than what you paid.”

If your summer plans include hiking or sleeping under the stars, it might be time to stock up on outdoor essentials. One Redditor paid just $41.58 on an impressive equipment haul, proving you don’t have to splurge on your next outdoor retreat.

The Redditor scoured thrift stores throughout New England to find brand-new camping gear at only a fraction of the retail price. In a popular Reddit post, they showed off all their bargain camping essentials.

Their purchases included name brands like L.L. Bean, Granite Gear, and Lowepro.

Photo Credit: u/lowlife9 / Reddit

They scored bags to fit all their things, including two L.L. Bean backpacks, a Granite Gear backpack, and a Lowepro sports camera bag. The Redditor also found must-have equipment like a sleeping pad, candle lanterns, a high-back chair, a compass, and even a French press.

These items would have cost significantly more if they purchased them new. L.L. Bean hiking backpacks can be expensive, with prices ranging from $40 to $340. Instead, this Redditor paid $24 for the pair at a thrift store.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This haul shows how you can save big on secondhand products, and this Redditor is not the only thrifting bargain hunter.

According to a 2022 report, 82% of Americans are buying and selling pre-owned items, including clothes, accessories, and furniture. Thrifting pays off, as secondhand shoppers save about $1,700 every year from their purchases.

Not only does it help your wallet, but thrifting can benefit the environment, too. Instead of wasting away in a landfill, items receive a second life when they are thrifted.

Fellow Redditors were surprised by this cheap and sustainable haul and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“I am not a camping or hiking person but know this is a great haul,” a Redditor said.

Another user added, “Where I live, all of that camping equipment would be priced at least 10X higher than what you paid.”

“Wow,” another Redditor wrote. “What awesome finds.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.