This country looks to lead the way in reviving trend of incredible $200k homes: 'Housework is very easy'

"I've had people tell me they want to buy it and experience what it would be like … "

If you've ever wanted to build your own tiny home, looking for inspiration in Japan isn't a bad place to start.

The New York Times showcased the work of designers in the country who are making the most out of tiny spaces for a comfortable domestic life.

For the New York Times I wrote about innovative uses of space in small, even tiny, homes in #Japan https://t.co/Niqrn2mrtq — Tokyotronic (@robotopia) December 7, 2024

One property detailed was designed and built by real estate agent Shigeru Suzuki, with his angular building spanning two stories in a compact space. The property was not only created to provide a second home, but it was also a way for Suzuki to demonstrate the possibilities of a resurgent kyosho jutaku trend that focuses on tiny homes.

It comprises 250 square feet of floor space on a 140-square-foot plot, and its $200,000 (30 million yen) completion cost is significantly cheaper than the price of larger homes in Tokyo.

"It's small, but it's unique in the world," Suzuki told the Times. "Even though the lot is less than half that of your average smaller home, I've had people tell me they want to buy it and experience what it would be like to live here."

Other featured properties included a two-story tiny home with a garden, a six-foot-wide property on a broken-up residential estate, and a home on 1,097 square feet of land that can host 17 people on the second floor.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It's clear that the architects and designers know exactly how to utilize space, and the Times noted that younger Japanese citizens are increasingly looking to tiny homes as a cheap way to avoid regional commutes and instead stay in more populous areas that are closer to work.

"People want to live in urban centers for the convenience, but many can't afford large properties," architect Souichi Kubo told the Times. "Tiny houses can feel big despite being small. They also appeal to the Japanese love of minimalism and small places."

But one resident noted an additional benefit of a condensed living space, especially for a small family.

🗣️ How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"As a family of three, we wanted to live in a functional space with only the things we need," said furniture designer Junko Tashiro. "Housework is very easy because you don't waste your energy moving around a big space. We're very satisfied with our tiny home."

This goes hand in hand with a minimalist lifestyle — which is another reason Japanese people are turning to tiny homes. This way of life can save money by avoiding excessive consumer spending on things you don't really need, especially since you have less space to keep those items.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.