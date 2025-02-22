Photos of Kylie Jenner's 'nightmare' house design sparks outrage online: 'I would be anxious'

"Where's the water coming from to supply this monstrosity?"

A Reddit group of Kardashian/Jenner cynics took up a discussion about the construction of Kylie Jenner's 15-bedroom home.

The thread was called "Who TF needs this?" It featured multiple aerial photographs of the mammoth residence and guest house surrounded by vast land atop a hill. Some referred to it as a compound, and most commenters were disgusted by the unnecessary showcase of riches.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many agreed that living in a home that large was creepy and that the stalkers Jenner is trying to hide from in such a large, isolated home would have easy access if they hid in one of the bedrooms.

Joking aside, a residence of this size uses — many would consider wastes — a lot of resources both in construction and maintenance.

Redditors recently brought attention to a similar situation regarding a home in Minnesota that seemed to transform a quaint town into a place of overconsumption. The home's landscaping was not natural to the area and prompted criticism of the resources required to maintain it.

Building a home of such giant proportions can have negative effects on the environment due to the consumption of resources and the production of pollution. Carbon pollution and energy use contribute to global heating and a changing climate. Heating and cooling a home the size of Jenner's requires a lot of energy, and the vast landscaping would likely use a lot of water, a finite resource.

A home of more modest proportions would use less energy and produce less pollution.

Sustainable homes are gaining popularity since they are built with the environment in mind. Using naturally insulated materials native to a region is a way to reduce energy consumption.

Innovative technologies that reduce energy, such as energy-efficient appliances, are another way to minimize environmental impact.

Landscaping with plants that require little water and maintenance helps save resources, as opposed to vast, thirsty lawns that require pollution-producing care. Rewilding the land around your home is also an excellent way to create a climate-friendly yard.

The Reddit thread discussing Kylie Jenner's blatant consumption regarding her new home was full of critics.

A commenter said, "The excessive waste of these people honestly is just gross."

One commenter wondered, "Where's the water coming from to supply this monstrosity?"

"This is just greedy and unnecessary," another Redditor said. "I know these people are ridiculously rich, but even if I had all that money, I would be anxious about how much money I'd have to spend for the rest of my life to keep that property."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.