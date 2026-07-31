Korea's summer squash trick may outsmart the insects wrecking zucchini gardens

The post argued that the variety on the seed packet may matter as much as technique.



Squash vine borers can turn a healthy zucchini patch into a wilted mess before you know it. But one gardener says a Korean growing trick may help home growers keep harvesting summer squash without relying on chemical treatments.

What's happening?

The post argued that the variety on the seed packet may matter as much as technique. As Reddit users discussed, the gardener said many standard zucchini and other summer squash are Cucurbita pepo — a group vine borers tend to target heavily.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster singled out Put Hobark and Aheombak as Korean summer squash cultivars and said they belong to the Cucurbita moschata species, the same species group as butternut squash. In their words, "Korea has several cultivars of C. Moschata that are summer squash."

They added that these are great choices if you're dealing with a pesky insect situation with your squash, since "this species is highly resistant to the vine borer and IMO, tastes better than pepo."

Other gardeners backed that up with their own experiences. One commenter wrote, "Toet Bat Put is another Korean Moschata that does well for me here in Texas." Another said, "I grew these last year and they were so delicious. Highly recommend."

Why does it matter?

Squash vine borers can decimate crops that would've otherwise helped lower grocery bills and kept fresh produce on the table all summer.

If a simple variety swap can reduce those losses, it could mean more food from the same amount of space, water, and effort.

Gardening can give you better-tasting produce, money saved on store-bought vegetables, and the physical activity and stress relief that can come from tending plants. But when pests repeatedly destroy crops, those benefits can be harder to enjoy — especially for beginners who may feel discouraged.

It also shows the value of looking beyond the most familiar U.S. seed racks, since resilient and flavorful varieties may already be well known in other food cultures.

Choosing a pest-resistant plant can also be one of the simplest ways to make a garden less of a headache.

What can I do?

If vine borers keep destroying your zucchini, consider trying a few Cucurbita moschata summer squash varieties next season instead of planting only C. pepo types. In the thread, gardeners mentioned Put Hobark, Aheombak, Toet Bat Put, and King Ka Ae as options.

A few commenters also shared practical advice. The original poster noted that these varieties may take longer to mature than many typical summer squashes, saying, "If anyone does this make sure you read the number of days, summer squash are usually less than 60." Another said they cooked them "like I would zucchini" and ate the skin on smaller fruits.

If you want more ways to protect your harvest naturally, explore how to control pests without chemicals.

One Redditor summed up the reaction in a positive light: "I love when gardening knowledge from another culture turns out to be the exact solution to a problem everyone else has been fighting."

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