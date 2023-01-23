Redditors rave about swapping their exfoliators for a ‘konjac sponge’: ‘My skin is literally so smooth’

Imagine a product that allows you to exfoliate your skin without expensive scrubs or cleansers, that’s also made of 100% natural plant fibers and is 100% biodegradable.

According to posters on the r/NaturalBeauty subreddit, this product already exists. It’s called the konjac sponge and it’s available for less than $10.

Konjac is a type of root vegetable native to Asia. According to the Konjac Sponge Company, it has been used for more than 1,500 years as a medicine, food, and beauty product. “The plant is naturally alkaline, which leaves skin perfectly balanced,” the site explains.

Redditors seem to agree with this assessment. “I buy one from Daiso and don’t use any face wash. It’s been a dream come true!” writes one commenter.

“I have one very similar to this from Sephora and my skin is literally SO freaking smooth. 10/10 recommend,” says another.

The beauty industry has a massive plastic problem and creates approximately 120 billion packages every year. Approximately 90% of consumer packaged goods don’t get recycled and end up in landfills, or even worse, polluting the oceans. Procter & Gamble, one of the most prominent producers of beauty products, is regularly named one of the top plastic polluters in the world, despite repeated promises to do better.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

So, an exfoliating product like the konjac sponge, which allows you to buy fewer products overall for less money — and create less pollution — sounds like a great idea all around.

And, if it works as well as the commenters in the Reddit thread say it does, that’s even better.

“I loooove these. I have oily/combo skin and I got a charcoal one and my skin is so smooth and bright,” writes a commenter.

“LOVE it,” another writes. “A friend just commented my skin was looking ‘healthier.’”

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.