Disturbed homeowner seeks advice after discovering $26,000 'abomination' hidden in walls: 'This is unbelievable to me'

"What the hell is even going on?"

A frustrated homeowner got an unpleasant surprise after discovering a gas leak and asked for advice on how to fix it in the r/Generator subreddit.

"Paid $26,000 for a 26 kw Kohler generator to be installed," the original poster explained. "In the attic to get Christmas stuff and smelled gas. This is unbelievable to me. Company keeps saying it passed inspection!?!?"

They posted a few photos showing where gas was leaking from the lines connected to the generator and throughout their home. Paying that much only to have problems right off the bat is frustrating — not to mention dangerous because of the immediate risks of a fire, explosion, carbon monoxide poisoning, and other health problems.

You can choose a safer, more eco-friendly option to protect your property and keep the lights on even during power outages: a home solar system with backup batteries.





Going solar helps you cut energy bills without the dangerous pollution and gases associated with generators while benefiting your neighbors and the planet.

TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to compare solar installation quotes through EnergySage, so you can choose the best option for your home and budget (and save you up to $10,000). There's never been a better time to purchase a home solar system with rising electricity prices, and the Solar Explorer removes the hassle of having to research everything yourself.

If you'd rather lease than buy, Palmetto's LightReach program offers affordable monthly payments and $0 down subscription plans to keep more money in your pocket. Plus, LightReach can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

You can save even more by pairing solar with an energy-efficient heat pump, which will be especially helpful as winter is in full swing. TCD's HVAC Explorer can connect you with a professional installer to find the right system for your climate and preferences.

And you can unlock even more money-saving opportunities with the Palmetto Home app, which offers $5,000 in rewards to use on planet-friendly home improvements, along with tips on simple lifestyle hacks that are good for you and the environment.

As for the gas leak, commenters were pretty blunt about the company's slipshod job.

"Somebody owns the company that makes shut-off valves," one person said. "What the hell is even going on in that abomination?"

"The job was NOT done correctly the 1st time," another said. "Demand that they return and make it right at zero cost to you."

