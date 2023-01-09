Redditor reveals how they got a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for almost 90% off the original price

In one of the greatest thrifting wins we’ve seen in some time, Redditor u/logoth recently took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to share an incredible find — a KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer, which they got for a mere $50.

Brand new, this particular stand mixer is typically priced at $450. On Amazon, it’s listed for as much as $770, while on the KitchenAid website it’s currently on sale for $250. But that still doesn’t hold a candle to the price that u/logoth paid at their local Goodwill.

Thrifting is not only a fun and potentially exciting hobby (if you can find deals as good as this one), but it’s also a major win for the environment.

When we throw away household products, they don’t just disappear. They end up sitting in landfills, where the plastics take up to 1,000 years to decompose, releasing harmful gases that contribute to the overheating of the planet and microplastics that leach into the soil and water along the way.

And while products like this stand mixer have stainless steel components — which are easier than plastic to recycle — they are still likely to end up sitting in a landfill indefinitely when thrown away.

So whether you’re upgrading your existing kitchen appliances and getting rid of old (but still working) ones, or you’re on the hunt for a new-ish stand mixer, blender, or food processor, making use of the thrifting ecosystem is a great way to help your wallet and our real-life ecosystem at the same time.

It’s also a great way to impress people on the internet. Other members of the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit were understandably envious of u/logoth’s find — even for the most experienced thrifters, it’s not every day (or even every year!) that you find such a treasure for a whole 90% off.

“Jealous!” wrote u/insertnamehere02. “I’ve thrifted mine and love it, but I kinda wish it was a pro!”

