Homeowner shares surprisingly easy trick for making your kitchen smell amazing: 'I need to try this'

A recent video uploaded to TikTok shows an ingenious and cleverly simple way to keep your kitchen smelling fresh and clean.

The scoop

In a video posted by yourlocalglowupguru (@yourlocalglowupguru), she demonstrates her hack in only ten seconds. Captions accompanying the video explain exactly what to do.

"Easy trick to make your kitchen smell amazing: eat an orange; put orange peel down garbage disposal."

That's it. That's the entire hack.

How it's helping

This easy but effective tip is particularly helpful because many common air fresheners are not exactly safe.

"Some air fresheners contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde, benzene, and acetaldehyde, which have been linked to respiratory symptoms such as coughs, wheezing, and asthma attacks, especially in children with sensitive airways," explained Dr. Kevin Huffman, doctor of osteopathic medicine and CEO of AmBari Nutrition.

These types of chemicals can also interfere with your endocrine system. And it's not just humans who need to be concerned. Air fresheners full of chemicals can be extremely harmful to your pet.

"Any pet that has a preexisting … lung issue, such as asthma, cancer[,] or any of those things [like] heart disease, you should avoid using them in the home completely," suggested Dr. Audrey Weaver, a veterinarian at Heart + Paw.

The smell of oranges and other citrus fruits is particularly desirable. That's why they are the primary scent in so many cleaning supplies and air fresheners. A study published in the National Library of Medicine discusses the many positive effects on the mind and body associated with the scent.

"Citrus … from waste peels used in aromatherapy help in relieving stress and stress-related disorders/diseases."

This is only one of many smart hacks you can find on the Internet that offer alternatives to products full of harmful chemicals. Another TikToker, Dearnatural62 (@dearnatural62), recently demonstrated how she eliminates odors on everything from her clothes to her furniture using vodka. Another helpful hack was offered on Instagram by Patrick Vernuccio (@thefrenchiegardener), who explained how to turn herbs from your garden into incense to keep your home smelling great.

What people are saying

Commenters on the original video were universally enthusiastic about the hack.

One said, "I need to try this."

Another offered a different method: "I do that whenever I use limes or lemons, it always smells so nice[.]"

