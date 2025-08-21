Gardener shares brilliant hack using kitchen scraps: 'I had no idea'

The next time you cook a big meal, hold off on throwing away your kitchen scraps, as they can be put to good use around your home.

The scoop

TikTok user Emily (@allabooutemily) posted a video showing how she repurposes her food waste to use as fertilizer in her garden.

She demonstrated that she saves items such as eggshells, banana peels, and fruit rinds and freezes them in resealable plastic bags. Then, she digs up the dirt around the plants in her garden and buries the waste near the roots.

"Save your kitchen scraps for your garden because they turn into nutrient-rich compost that feeds your plants, boosts soil health, and cuts down on waste," she captioned the video.

"Kitchen scraps like fruit and vegetable peels provide essential nutrition like potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen, which plants need to grow healthy," she said.

How it's helping

Using this tip is one way to stay engaged with gardening, one of the most beneficial hobbies. It's great for the environment as well as our mental and physical health.

Studies have shown that gardening regularly can make you healthier by encouraging physical activity and increasing your fiber intake. And community gardens can decrease stress levels and make neighborhoods more friendly and inviting.

Tending to plants and growing fruits and vegetables can help you save money on food and decrease the demand for store-bought produce that's shipped around the world.

Using kitchen scraps to make fertilizer also means you don't have to purchase fertilizer. Plus, you know exactly where the ingredients are coming from.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved seeing this hack in action and shared that they planned to do the same thing in their gardens.

"I had no idea you could use scraps straight up like that!" one user said.

"Yes or you can make a water from it for the whole garden," the original poster replied in a comment.

"It also saves the planet," another user commented.

