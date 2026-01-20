Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after footage of garden transformation: 'So dreamy'

"I am so proud of how far we've come."

One California homeowner put in the work to transform their struggling lawn into a gorgeous kitchen garden, which they showed off on TikTok.

TikToker harvesthomehaven (@harvesthomehaven) shared before-and-after shots of their yard in a recent video, captioned "What a transformation!"

"There was so much ugly for so many years until we could build our kitchen garden and patio," said the original poster in the video description. "It's a work in progress, but I am so proud of how far we've come."

Before the original poster began their project, they had a patchy lawn broken only by stretches of unkempt gravel, small planters, and a few trees. A large pile of mulch in the foreground of one of their shots gives a hint about their plans, however.

In their "after" shots, they have removed their lawn, replacing it with raised garden beds and planters whose thriving greenery stretches taller than a person. In between, tidy gravel walks lead from one garden bed to another, broadening into a small patio with a charming seating area. Some beds hold colorful flowers, while vines climb several trellises and arch over the paths.

In addition to improving the look of a yard, planting your own garden has multiple benefits. Many of the available options, especially native plants, use less water than a traditional lawn, saving you money. The reduced cost and the lower maintenance needs are two of the main reasons that many people choose to rewild their yards.

Upgrades such as planting flowers can also help support pollinators, which are vital to both natural ecosystems and agriculture. You can also plant your own herbs and vegetables to cut back on your food bill. There are an incredible variety of ways to upgrade your yard, depending on your goals.

Commenters loved the original poster's upgrade. "Stunning," said one user, while another added, "So dreamy!"

