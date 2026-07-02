As a heat wave approaches, this kitchen garden is bursting with beans, blooms, and fruit

"This year I'm taking an edimentals approach to it."

With high temperatures on the way, one kitchen garden tour highlights an approach that treats food crops as part of a garden's visual design rather than something separate from it.

The video moves through a densely planted space filled with herbs, beans, flowers, berries, and fruit while also showing ways home gardeners can use limited space more effectively.

What happened?

Instead of dividing his plot between ornamental plants and crops, Huw Richards (@HuwRichards) said he focused this year on "edimentals," using edible plants to add color, height, and texture.

He shared the garden walkthrough on YouTube, garnering over 19,000 views and dozens of comments.

"This year I'm taking an edimentals approach to it, which is edible ornamentals to make it look pretty, full of food, full of flavor," Richards explained.

The tour also offers practical takeaways for gardeners, including chop-and-drop mulching, watering near the base of plants during a heat wave, and using vertical structures to produce more in a small area.

Throughout the space, Richards shows layered plantings that combine flowers and edible crops, including nasturtiums, calendula, runner beans, peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, blackcurrants, and apricots.

Why does it matter?

This style of garden design shows how an attractive backyard space can also function as a food source.

Herbs, salad leaves, berries, squash, cucumbers, and tomatoes can all help reduce produce costs over time, especially in summer, when fresh store-bought items can get expensive quickly.

Mixing flowers with food crops can support pollinators, while dense planting, mulch, and targeted watering may help soil retain moisture during hot stretches.

For beginners especially, the tour suggests that a productive garden does not have to look purely utilitarian.

Self-sown borage, colorful chard, flowering herbs, and layered sunflowers give the space an ornamental feel while it produces food, which could make gardening more appealing to people looking for both harvests and curb appeal.

What are people saying?

Viewers were especially interested in the balance between abundance and maintenance.

"Would looove an in-depth video about how to manage all the bramble berries and spreading canes from the berry plants. I am worried they will spread everywhere and we won't be able to keep up! Beautiful summer garden flourishing. Thank you for sharing," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter connected the tour to their own overflowing beds, saying: "Yesterday I figured that my black beauty and golden something courgettes are going to climb! … Huw, thank you for your beautiful gardening videos."

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