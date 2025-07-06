Handyman shares money-saving method for fixing common plumbing issue yourself: 'Was looking for this exact demo'

It's incredibly annoying when the kitchen or bathroom faucet springs a leak, especially at the base.

Fortunately, TikToker mtnduma (@mtnduma) posted a relatively simple solution and replacement, garnering some heartfelt praise: "Nice! Single mom here was looking for this exact demo. Thanks!"

The scoop

A standard kitchen faucet is surprisingly complex, and the OP tackles it one step at a time, removing the faucet lever, adjustment ring, and spout assembly with simple tools.

The OP makes sure the viewers know to check their exact brand and model faucet before replacing the old O-rings and cartridge with new ones, and then reassembling.

How it's helping

A slow leak at the faucet's base (escutcheon) may not seem like an immediate concern, but it potentially triggers a host of detrimental side effects.

A faucet leaking one drop of water per second is the equivalent of 3,000 gallons of water per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It also ramps up utility bills, causes potential damage to the sink and surrounding area, increases pressure on the plumbing system, and fosters mold or mildew growth.

That's quite a lot of issues from a single, slow-leaking faucet. The OP's fix eliminates the health risks and waste while avoiding possible water damage and unnecessary usage.

Most leaks are caused by basic stuff, like worn-out O-rings or other seals, and are generally inexpensive to fix (no more than $20 at a local hardware store). On the other hand, hiring a professional plumber is far more expensive.

Leaks could see an average family waste 9,400 gallons per year, according to EPA estimates.

What everyone's saying

The OP adds an important tip to go with the repair: "You can find all parts online if you Google your faucet."

Another response post appreciated the repair tip enough to make a request, "Can you fix my faucet in my bathroom? It is leaking!"

With these handy tips, though, it may be possible for anyone to save water usage while also avoiding a costly repair bill from a professional.

