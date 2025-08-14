Dad shares simple tips to keep your fridge running in tip-top shape: 'For peace of mind'

This measure can also save money, as dirt buildup can increase energy usage by up to 35%.

When it comes to kitchen cleaning, one vital appliance needs a particular bit of TLC every six months to keep it running smoothly and safely for years to come.

The scoop

A dad recently shared his go-to maintenance routine on TikTok, covering the essential water dispenser cleaning he does routinely.

"Replace filters, clean tubes, and sanitize every 6 months," he explained in the caption.

A fridge's built-in water dispenser might be a helpful feature, but it can also be a breeding ground for mold if not properly maintained. The most obvious sign it's time to do this cleaning is if the water tastes off.

He starts by using a straw-cleaning brush to wipe the dispenser tube.

"If there's mold in your fridge, imagine what's in restaurant water lines. Clean with a 1:1 mix of water and vinegar for peace of mind," he noted.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Replacing the filter and cleaning the dispenser are obvious ways to keep your family safe and healthy while making the most of this large appliance.

According to the Department of Energy, the average refrigerator has a lifespan of around 12 years. The DoE also notes that fridges with ice makers and water dispensers may have additional issues due to leaks and breakdowns, which can be caused by poor maintenance.

Homeowners should also factor other cleaning into their fridge care. On the back of the unit, the coils need to be wiped down to remove dirt and dander every six months, as well.

This measure can also save money, as buildup can increase energy usage by up to 35% and even shorten the lifespan of the refrigerator. Plus, this small measure to conserve energy can help limit a home's environmental footprint, since large appliances are a major factor in energy usage.

Units that receive this regular care can keep running for over 20 years, saving homeowners money on a replacement for years.

What everyone's saying

Commenters applauded this dad's work.

"Just cleaned my fridge yesterday," one commenter said.

"Pretty sure I haven't cleaned my fridge in like a year," another acknowledged.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



