Dad crowdsources ideas for perfecting kids' play area in backyard: 'I kind of hate [it]'

Looking for inspiration, a dad took to Reddit to ask for ways to improve the kids' play area he had built in the backyard.

Sharing photos of the impressive play area, the dad wrote "I kind of hate all the much and the shoddy wall with which I bordered it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters offered lots of different suggestions to make the area look better, and most agreed the OP should consider removing the landscaping fabric that was lining the boxed area. Landscaping fabric is traditionally used to prevent the growth of weeds, but seeds that are dispersed by wind can land on top of it, and the seedlings can grow down through it. The fabric can also release plastic particles into the soil, which is bad for the environment and human health. Removing the fabric and increasing the amount of mulch could help reduce weeds.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other commenters suggested putting in a flower bed along the border or planting trees close to the area to break up the vast lawn area, provide shade, and offer some variety. Planting native plants and trees can be a great way to introduce some variety into your garden while also benefiting your wallet. Native plants are adapted to the local area and so require very little maintenance in terms of watering and additional care, reducing both the amount of time and money spent tending to your yard.

Rewilding your yard with native plants also benefits the environment because they offer habitat and food to a range of wildlife, including pollinators such as birds, bees, butterflies, and other insects. Supporting pollinator populations is really important. According to the Department of Agriculture, 35% of the world's food crops depend on pollinators to reproduce.

"Kids love nature and bugs, add more nature and bugs," one commenter suggested.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"The scene is missing trees for shade," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.