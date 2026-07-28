Some families in California's Kern County face triple-digit heat, high bills, and no AC

Cooling a home is becoming more than a comfort issue.

Some residents in Kern County, California, are suffering through summer heat without any air conditioning, while others are facing steeper utility bills or costly repairs as temperatures climb into the triple digits.

In Bakersfield and across the wider San Joaquin Valley, cooling a home is becoming more than a comfort issue. For many households, it is both a health need and a growing financial strain.

What's happening?

According to homeowner Brian Holmes, the cost of running older AC units is rising sharply as the heat intensifies.

He told ABC member station KERO that he chose to replace a decades-old system, taking on a major upfront expense in hopes of lowering his costs over time.

The local news station reported that more than 10,000 homes in Kern County and the broader San Joaquin Valley lack an AC unit, according to census data. That leaves thousands of families facing triple-digit weather with limited ways to cool their homes.

For families that do have AC, service professionals said preventive care can make a major difference. Monarch AC Repairs manager Biancha Gant told KERO that her team begins contacting customers months before peak summer temperatures set in.

"We start calling them typically around March, April, May to get them prepared for the heat season," Gant said.

The Community Action Partnership of Kern said that some of the most common AC problems include blocked filters, low refrigerant, and dirty condenser or evaporator coils — issues that can reduce efficiency and drive up costs.

Why does it matter?

When temperatures stay in the triple digits, homes without reliable cooling can quickly become dangerous, especially for children, older adults, pregnant people, and people with health conditions. Heat exposure can raise the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

The financial pressure is also significant. Families may have to decide whether to keep the AC running, pay for needed repairs, or cut back on other essentials. Older systems can make that harder by using more electricity and driving monthly bills even higher.

Prolonged heat can threaten public health and strain household finances through higher utility costs, repair bills, and lost productivity.

That pressure can be even more severe in Kern County's desert communities, where summer energy costs can spike as residents try to keep indoor temperatures at livable levels.

What can I do?

After replacing an older, poorly functioning unit, Holmes said that routine service on newer units every few months can help consumers protect their investment and save money over time.

For households struggling with summer energy costs, especially in desert communities, the Community Action Partnership of Kern told KERO that home-cost assistance programs may be available to residents.

"The power bills are getting higher, higher, and higher," Holmes said.

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