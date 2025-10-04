Senior citizen shares uplifting story about how she powers her home for nearly nothing: 'It still doesn't seem real'

"I say, 'Lord, I thank you.' That's all I can do."

After devastating floods damaged a woman's house in Kentucky, a local housing nonprofit built her a brand-new home that is helping her save money thanks to solar energy.

According to the Kentucky Lantern, Housing Oriented Ministries Established for Service Inc. built five net-zero homes with rooftop solar panels in eastern Kentucky after destructive floods in 2022. One of those new homes belongs to 76-year-old Lois Thompson, whose previous home suffered water damage.

"It still doesn't seem real, and I'm living in it," Thompson said. "I say, 'Lord, I thank you.' That's all I can do."

The Lantern reported that poor insulation and heating can drive bills higher than $400. Thanks to a new energy-efficient home with rooftop solar panels, Thompson's electric costs were reduced significantly. Her monthly bill was just over $21.

HOMES Inc. is building even more net-zero homes to help residents financially. Not only do energy-efficient homes reduce utility costs, but they also lower planet-overheating pollution. Electric power generation is the second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide pollution, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

