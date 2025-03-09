Gardener receives urgent warning after sharing photo of concerning situation in mother's yard: 'Right now it feels like a can't-win battle'

Many of us have felt the frustrations, not to mention the back aches, that go with weeding our yards. But when an even more invasive plant species starts taking over your landscaping, the frustration can reach a whole new level.

A desperate gardener recently took to Reddit seeking advice on a plant species they found. On the r/whatsthisplant subreddit, the user showed a picture of the plant and explained that in southwest Florida, it was taking over their mother's lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the caption accompanying the picture, the user said they thought the plant species was Kalanchoe daigremontiana, a succulent known for its ability to reproduce. This unique ability has earned it a host of nicknames, including the "Mother of Thousands" and the "Devil's Backbone."

Invasive plants are not only frustrating for homeowners but can be devastating to local ecosystems. It is important to remove them as fast as possible to prevent their spread and preserve the wide variety of benefits that come from a yard full of native plants.

And the benefits are substantial. For one, your wallet will most definitely thank you, as the savings on maintenance and water bills are tremendous.

The environmental benefits are also significant. Homeowners who landscape with native plants help conserve substantial amounts of water and help sustain our food chain.

Native plants are essential to our ecosystem because pollinators flock to them. It is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take. So a garden full of native plants keeps pollinators safe and healthy, which means our food supply remains safe and healthy.

There are many options to consider when thinking about a native plant garden. Some options include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. If you are considering rewilding your lawn, check out this helpful guide.

A commenter on the original post confirmed it was Kalanchoe daigremontiana: "I haven't dealt with this personally, but had a different kind of Kalonchoe take over a corner of my yard and can only wish you good luck!" The original poster was understandably frustrated: "Right now it feels like a can't-win battle."

