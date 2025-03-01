  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after spying label on scarf at thrift store: 'Found this yesterday for $5'

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: Reddit

As many people feel the pinch of rising prices on consumer goods, thrifting is growing in popularity. For sharp-eyed shoppers, there are some serious bargains to be had.

On r/ThriftStoreHauls, Redditors share their best thrifting finds, and one lucky poster hit the mother lode with a luxury brand scarf at a bargain basement price.

"Found this yesterday for $5," they wrote alongside a photo of a navy cashmere scarf from Johnstons of Elgin, a premier brand based in Elgin, Scotland. The company still operates out of the same mill in northern Scotland, where it was established in 1797. The scarf featured in the post typically retails for an eye-watering $240. So that's a roughly 98% discount. Little wonder the poster was so happy with their purchase.

The post generated a handful of supportive comments, one of which focused on the high quality of the scarf. "I adore my Scottish cashmere scarf," said one commenter. "Nice find!" added another.

Thrifting is rapidly growing in the United States and globally. From 2021 to 2022 in the U.S., secondhand clothing sales increased by 40%. Americans are projected to spend over $73 billion by 2028, and the global market will also rise exponentially and could reach $350 billion. Savvy thrifters save around $1,765 annually by shopping secondhand. This rising trend is good for shoppers' wallets and the environment.

By shopping secondhand, consumer goods are saved from clogging up landfills. Many discarded items are still perfectly usable, but they will end up in trash piles nonetheless. Landfills have an outsized negative impact on the environment, from the release of methane to the loss of natural habitats. They also have negative social impacts, such as posing health risks to locals and sharply reducing property values.

To learn more about secondhand shopping, check out this starter's guide to shopping at thrift stores.

