'Hideous' photos of John Stamos' former home ignites backlash online: 'More money than taste'

A home previously owned by TV star John Stamos caught the Internet's ire recently, after photos of his garish home went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Posted in the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the sprawling mansion caused annoyance and disappointment after the owners, Justin and Candace Aguilera, put the home on the market in 2025.

The 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,547 square-foot home sat nestled in the hills of Calabasas, California. Its bright white facade and clay tile roof creates a stark contrast to the arid landscape around it. But somehow, the exterior of the home is the least offensive part about it.

Many of the bathrooms' surfaces appear to be made of gaudy, clashing marble. The eye-bending patterns are sure to give even the sturdiest of stomachs a headache.

The living spaces are festooned with what could charitably be called interestingly patterned versions of white marble. But it's the literal golden toilets that really catch the eye and drive home the absurdity of the interior design.

Some mansions this size can certainly be beautifully and thoughtfully built to be efficient and energy-efficient. This home, however, appears to be a prime example of a mansion built in opposition to the environment and without efficiency in mind. It's massive, sprawling, and its design on both the exterior and interior surely takes immense energy to power, heat, and keep cool.

While they aren't for everyone, tiny homes are a great way to find an energy-efficient home that maximizes its footprint for comfort. As a bonus, owners of tiny homes also typically pay less in property taxes, in addition to reducing their electric bills.

Commenters were quick to pile on the house's marble-laden interior design.

"People with more money than taste!" said one.

"It took so much money to make it look that bad," said another.

"The embodiment of 'I'm not mad, just disappointed,'" said a third, "Like, it's not hideous enough to hate, but it feels so aggressively mediocre that even ramping up the tackiness would be an improvement."

