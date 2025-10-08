Woman reveals brilliant reason you should never throw away silica gel packets: 'Such a great hack'

Keeping hold of the silica gel packs from your deliveries is a genius way to keep your jewelry sparkling.

The scoop

There's nothing that dulls an outfit's shine like tarnished jewelry, but luckily, the answer to the problem may be closer than you think.

TikTok jewelry enthusiast Angie (@.angietoops2) shared her handy hack that will save you loads of time trying to untarnish your accessories.

Silica gel packs are often found in packaging to keep moisture out of online purchases, but if you simply put one or two in your jewelry box, they will absorb moisture in the container and slow down tarnishing.

Tarnishing is the cause of getting a green mark on your skin after wearing an old ring, or just the general dull look that worsens over time. This process tends to affect silver and brass the most. Exposing your jewelry to oxygen and sulphur causes the dulling, but it can be intensified by chlorine, perfume, hand lotion, and naturally occurring body oils.

All in all, it's impossible to prevent tarnishing, but you can slow down the process by keeping your jewelry clean and dry.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

How it's helping

Untarnishing your metal goods, whether jewelry, cutlery, or other silverware, is time-consuming. As well as that, using an abrasive cleaning solution removes the top layer of metal. Sometimes the act of untarnishing your jewelry can be more damaging than the tarnishing itself.

As well as saving time and money by slowing the speed at which your jewelry will tarnish in the first place, you're also preventing the silica gel packs from being trashed and ending up in a landfill site.

Usually, these little pouches are single-use, difficult to recycle, and nonbiodegradable. They can cause damage to wildlife if ingested and will exist for hundreds of years without breaking down.

Repurposing the silica gel packets is a way of keeping them out of a landfill site for longer. This will help reduce plastic pollution in the oceans and overcrowding in landfills.

It also means you won't have to buy other tools to prevent dampness in your jewelry box, so reusing the pouches can help you save money.

What everyone's saying

"Such a great hack!" one TikTok user remarked. "Works well in the car, too, if you live somewhere humid."

"Yes, I've been doing it for years!" one user commented, alongside a flurry of smiling emojis.

"Awesome," Angie responded.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.