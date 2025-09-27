Crafter shares video of clever way they're using old makeup container: 'Such a good idea'

Repurposing containers you already have is an easy way to save cash.

Most of us toss out old skin care and makeup containers once they're empty, but one crafty TikToker has found a way to give them second lives — and the results are both useful and adorable. Instead of ending up in the trash, an empty moisturizer jar becomes a custom jewelry holder, saving money on storage and keeping plastic out of landfills.

The scoop

TikTok creator deadcorpo (@connvexart) shared how an empty skin care container can be turned into a decorative jewelry holder with just a few supplies. "Skincare products come in such nice packaging; it has so much life past just the product inside," she explained in the caption.

The process is simple: Start with a washed, clean container, and lightly sand the outside to remove any lettering. Wipe it down with isopropyl alcohol to prep the surface, then add your design of choice. To make it last, finish with a clear sealant spray — and you'll have a chic storage piece for rings, earrings, or other small items.

How it's helping

Jewelry organizers or small storage boxes can cost $10 to $30 each, so repurposing containers you already have is an easy way to save cash. It also saves time — no need to hunt down new organizers when you can craft your own in just a few steps.

On a bigger scale, hacks such as this help reduce single-use plastic waste. Reusing sturdy packaging cuts down on what ends up in landfills and pollutes oceans. Every container kept in use a little longer means less pressure on recycling systems and less waste in the environment. For more ways to cut back on clutter and repurpose what you already own, get organized while earning store credit and know your recycling options.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved the clever reuse tutorial, with one calling it "such a good idea!" Another suggested adding stickers to cover the container for a fun, low-effort spin on the project. Others chimed in with tips of their own, such as swapping in acetone for the prep step or using similar methods to upcycle other beauty packaging.

The excitement shows just how much potential lies in rethinking everyday items. Even better, as the creator noted, it's "100% free, 100% better for the environment, and 100% cuter."

