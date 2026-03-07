Homeowner shares real-world appliance review after upgrading to heat pump HVAC: 'What went right, what didn't, and what I learned'

"We're in the same boat and couldn't be happier!"

New England winters can get expensive, so one homeowner decided to upgrade to a heat pump HVAC system to lower heating costs.

They posted about their experience with the technology in the r/heatpumps subreddit. "What went right, what didn't, and what I learned," they said before giving a detailed summary of the installation process.

They decided to go with a ducted three-ton Jetson heat pump to replace a propane system in their 3,300-square-foot, two-story Massachusetts home. It was attractive because it was about 30% lower than other quotes, but unfortunately, the install didn't go as smoothly as they'd hoped.

They mentioned leaky penetrations from the prior system, mishandled duct modifications, airflow issues, weird banging sounds, and an early defrost cycle as the main problems.





The good news is that the company came back three times to address the problems, including improved sealing, duct reinforcement to fix noise, and even a software update. With all that fine-tuning, the heat pump finally delivered, keeping the house at a cozy 71 degrees Fahrenheit even while overnight lows dipped into the single digits.

Even if a heat pump installation takes a few tries to get right, it's worth it for the long term energy savings and protection against rising electricity prices. If you're interested in upgrading, TCD's partner, Mitsubishi, can help you understand your options and cut your energy bills with a new, efficient system.

"Thank you for sharing, I also live in Mass and was thinking of making the switch from oil furnace/HVAC to a heat pump," one user said. "Very helpful."

"Very cool," another shared. "Muni utilities are perfect for heat pumps....we're in the same boat and couldn't be happier!"

