HVAC tech breaks down how next-gen heat pumps can financially benefit homeowners: 'What you're doing now is protecting your house'

"For every one kilowatt of energy you actually pay for, it generates three kilowatts of energy."

A British TV presenter took to TikTok to discuss the benefits of heat pumps and HVAC systems. Laura Hamilton (@laurahamiltontv) took to the platform to explain how heat pumps work and how they save you money on your energy bills.

Heat pumps pull ambient energy from the atmosphere to heat or cool your home. They either move heat into your home when it's cold or move heat out of your home when it's warm. In the case of water heaters, the ambient heat is moved into your water and pipes, providing you with hot water when you need it.

And their efficiency is unmatched; as Hamilton puts it, "for every one kilowatt of energy you actually pay for, it generates three kilowatts of energy" used by the appliance.

Upgrading to an efficient HVAC is one of the best ways to slash energy costs, while also supporting future generations.

As the technician Hamilton was interviewing noted, "What you're doing now is protecting your house, and hopefully protecting the environment, for years to come."

