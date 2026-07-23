Michigan dog jumps into bed, helps 80-year-old owner escape house fire

"It wouldn't have taken long before this had a different outcome."

An 80-year-old woman in Jerome Township, Michigan, got out of her house safely after her black Labrador retriever woke her to the danger of a fire.

While smoke and flames moved through the home, the dog climbed onto the bed and roused her, giving them both time to escape.

What happened?

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. on July 14 at a Jerome Township home on North 8 Mile Road in the 2000 block, according to the Midland Daily News.

Jerome Township Fire Chief Jake Cole said the woman was unable to hear the smoke alarms from where she was in the house.

Once her dog alerted her, she and the dog got out, and she called 911. Cole said she likely had only a short time to escape safely.

Fire crews later determined that a small appliance in the basement sparked the blaze. While the fire remained in the basement, the rest of the house still filled with smoke and heat.

Cole estimated roughly $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $30,000 to what was inside the home.

Firefighters from Coleman Community also responded through mutual aid, arriving with a tanker and a four-person crew. The scene was cleared around 6 a.m., though the woman is expected to be away from the home for some time.

Why does it matter?

Smoke alarms are essential, and households benefit from multiple layers of protection. Fires that begin overnight can spread quickly, and older adults may be especially vulnerable if alarms are harder to hear from another room or another floor.

"There was a lot of thick black smoke filling the house," Cole said. "It wouldn't have taken long before this had a different outcome."

What can I do?

Make sure smoke alarms are installed in important areas of the home, test them regularly, and replace batteries when needed. If your home has a basement or older appliances, it is also worth paying close attention to electrical equipment that could overheat or malfunction.

Families can also create a simple fire escape plan that includes pets. Know which exits to use, keep pathways clear, and make sure leashes or carriers are easy to reach in an emergency. Even a brief conversation about what to do if a fire starts at night can save valuable time.

Jerome Township firefighter Sandy Holka said, "It's definitely hero dog in our mind."

Cole added, "That dog definitely earned some extra treats."

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