Courtroom closes after termites eat through the floor, walls, and ceiling

"The biggest danger is they don't go away … they just keep eating until there's nothing left for them to eat."

Citing safety concerns, officials in Jefferson County, Texas, have closed a courtroom in the county's historic courthouse after termite damage was discovered, KFDM reported.

What happened?

According to KFDM, Courtroom 1 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Texas was taken out of use after termites were found in the wood components of the ceiling, walls, and floor.

For Judge Mitch Templeton of the Jefferson County 172nd Civil District Court, the discovery is "a serious problem" because, as he put it, "Termites are very difficult to control."

He said the damage does not seem to be limited to a single part of the building.

Templeton added, "As I understand, the infestation is very extensive and it will take some time to combat to the best that they can."

Even with one courtroom out of service, Templeton said court operations are continuing. "Trials, we use the courtroom, but pretrial, we can use Zoom in chambers. I handle most of my hearings back there that frees up the courtroom," he said.

Repair work may also move more slowly than usual, as the courthouse's historic Art Deco section may need historical commission approval before structural changes can begin.

Why does it matter?

Structural termite damage can quickly become a public safety issue, especially in a busy government building where judicial workers pass through every day.

According to Nate Jennings, a manager with Bill Clark Pest Control, serious termite infestations can force crews to open up parts of a structure to address the damage.

"The preferred method is to expose the wall which means you got to take the wall down especially when you're dealing with Formosan termites that can build these intricate above ground carton nest," Jennings said.

He also warned about the risks of leaving the problem unchecked: "The biggest danger is they don't go away … they just keep eating until there's nothing left for them to eat which could cause lots of structural damage and you know that's where people sometimes can get hurt if it's not taken care [of]."

Older wooden structures can be especially vulnerable when maintenance becomes complicated, costly, or delayed.

In this case, historic-preservation requirements add another layer to the process.

What are people saying?

Templeton said the courthouse's historic wing is "a wonderful artifact" — but noted that "there's an administrative step involved" with the historical commission approval before construction can begin.

The Jefferson County Commissioners Court is expected to discuss possible remedial steps at a workshop on June 17.

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