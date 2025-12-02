Jeff Bezos sparks outrage after photos of newly renovated mansion surface online: 'This should be illegal'

"That's what happens when you give tax cuts to billionaires."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has recently upgraded a Florida property while his larger nearby megamansion is under construction, according to Realtor.com.

Bezos' temporary $87 million home has had a wealth of new greenery added, including Brazilian beauty-leaf trees, Japanese yews, and gumbo-limbo trees. Other incoming upgrades include a sauna, spa, hot tub, fire pit, gym, and poolside office. Nearly every room in the interior has been replaced since the home was acquired in April 2024, according to the Daily Mail.

The home is in Indian Creek Village, a community of billionaires that routinely exploits neighboring areas for services like sewage with the help of local politicians. The "Billionaire Bunker" has also been criticized for relying on public funds to repair its decidedly private bridge. A private police force and single point of entry provide a high level of exclusivity for residents. It's estimated that Bezos saved $1 billion in taxes by moving from Washington to Florida.

Billionaire lifestyles are disproportionately responsible for atmospheric pollution, thanks in no small part to excessively large homes and luxury travel. One study estimated that Bezos' two private jets spew more harmful carbon pollution than the average Amazon worker possibly could in 207 years. Large housing means large cooling demands and steep energy use, which in turn creates pollution. Roughly 75% of the Florida electrical grid is powered by gas.

This pollution exacerbates destructive weather patterns, such as floods and storms, which are a particular strain on Floridians. Even just the risk of these disasters is creating a housing insurance crisis. Insurance companies have been raising premiums in risk-prone areas or withdrawing coverage altogether.

Facebook commenters were downright disgusted by the luxury housing Bezos is investing in while he's busy building something even bigger.

"This should be illegal," said one Facebook member.

"That what happens when you give tax cuts to billionaires," replied another.

