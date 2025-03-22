Video of bizarre addition to Jeff Bezos' $165 million mansion raises eyebrows: 'We all paid for that'

Nicknames for billionaire Jeff Bezos' giant Beverly Hills fence, which is made of bushes that enclose a $165 million-plus estate, are easy to imagine. The Big Green Monster and Great Wall of Bezos are low-hanging fruit.

A video clip of the property shared on the r/intrestingtoknow subreddit showed the hedge towering above the street. It would take five or six stacked SUVs to reach the top, judging by the image. Lifestyle and celebrity publication Hello! reported it to be the tallest residential fence in the area.

"My hats off to whoever maintains this," one commenter wrote on the post.

Another, an apparent Bezos-owned Amazon customer, added, "We all paid for that."

The tall barrier calls to mind the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, or perhaps the Tower of Babel, Biblical stories highlighting the peril of excess.

A Los Angeles Times article from 2016 reported that the estate, then owned by philanthropist David Geffen, used 27,000 gallons of water a day from June 2 to Aug. 2 of that year. A photo with the story shows the immaculately trimmed hedges.

Beverly Hills has rules for landscaping water usage to manage the supply, especially during droughts. In the past, fines and other measures were used to reprimand waste, per CBS News.

For Bezos, the second-richest person in the world behind Elon Musk, the barrier is for security and privacy, Hello! reported.

It's part of Bezos' $600 million property portfolio that includes homes in New York City, Hawai'i, Texas, and elsewhere, according to the publication.

What's more, his commute among the properties has also raised eyebrows, as he owns an $80 million private jet.

About 1% of people — private jet owners — emit 50% of global aviation pollution, according to the European Federation for Transport and Environment. The gases contribute to our planet's overheating, linked by NASA to increased risks for severe weather that's impacting people all over the world.

The Bezos property also has a unique history. The 13,600-square-foot mansion was built by Jack Warner, a founding member of Warner Bros., in the 1920s, according to Architectural Digest. The publication described the Georgian-style build as having terraces, guesthouses, and even a golf course — all on 9 acres. Bezos may have made some changes since acquiring it in 2020, per reports.

The hedge fence is just one of numerous headline-makers for the billionaire. Bezos also wants to harvest water from the moon, per The Atlantic.

"Well, he can afford it," a Redditor commented, in reference to the Beverly Hills property.

Importantly, the rest of us have a voice, as well. The world's richest people have largely made their money by selling products and services. You can use your buying power to support brands and owners that have the planet's best interests in mind.

