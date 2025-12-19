Newly surfaced aerial photos of Jeff Bezos' $175 million mansion leaves onlookers puzzled

"Why would two people need to live [there]?"

Recently captured overhead shots of Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills, California, property are making the rounds online, and one unusual feature is grabbing everyone's attention, reported the New York Post.

The Amazon founder and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have finished renovating their sprawling 10-acre estate, which Bezos purchased from David Geffen in 2020 for $165 million. He later added an adjacent lot for another $10 million, making it one of the costliest home sales in L.A.'s recorded history.

The images show a shiny, spacecraft-shaped structure positioned beside a garden filled with cacti. Media outlets believe this unusual addition might be a sauna built to resemble NASA's Apollo 11 capsule. The design looks like custom pieces from Timothy Oulton Studio, a boutique firm that creates these pods for use as lounges, meeting spaces, or dining areas.

The space theme fits the couple's interests. Sánchez Bezos herself took an 11-minute flight on a Blue Origin spacecraft earlier this year, joining a crew of women that included Gayle King and Katy Perry.

The property holds a main house built in the Georgian style that architect Roland Coate designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, who co-founded Warner Brothers. Other amenities include a trio of pickleball courts, an elevated observation area, a pool decorated with painted ocean life, a sand volleyball court, and a firepit area.

If you live in Southern California, a 10-acre private estate with multiple pools and manicured gardens might make you think about water consumption. The region regularly faces drought, and large residential properties like this one can require massive amounts of water to maintain lawns, landscaping, and water features.

Commenters had mixed reactions to the photos.

"I live alone in a 1,700sf house, and it's way more than enough room," one person wrote. "Why would two people need to live in a 10bd, 10ba, 10,000sf house? They would never utilize most of the house."

Another commenter took a different angle, writing: "The home seems....underwhelming? Compare it to the Getty Estate, or the Vanderbilt Estates, and Mr. Bezos looks like he is living in relative poverty."

