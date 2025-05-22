  • Home Home

Homeowner shares clever new use for old lids that instantly cuts down kitchen mess: 'The best'

It's a small but smart reminder that sustainability doesn't have to be complicated.

by Megan Lewis
Photo Credit: TikTok

Reduce, reuse, recycle is the mantra for anyone striving to shrink their environmental footprint. One of the best parts of this journey is picking up clever, everyday ideas from others doing the same.

The scoop

TikToker Amy (@lunarfoxhome) shared a simple but smart way to reuse jar lids. 

Amy credits another user for a handy kitchen hack: reusing jar lids as mess-controlling coasters. The creator demonstrates by selecting a lid from a collection and placing it under a jar of chili oil, an item notorious for leaving oily rings on the counter.

@lunarfoxhome Reply to @jilannae for real, mindblown 🤯 #thingsilearnedontiktok #hack #kitchenhacks #reuse #lids #sosmart #mindblown #cleantok ♬ original sound - Amy

It's a clever example of how everyday items, often destined for the trash, can be repurposed in practical and sustainable ways that can actually make your life easier. 

How it's helping

Beyond its eco-friendly appeal, this hack offers a major everyday benefit: It saves time on cleanup. Chili oil and other messy condiments can leave greasy stains on countertops, but using a jar lid as a coaster catches spills before they spread, making kitchen maintenance faster and less frustrating.

It's also a small money-saver, reducing the need for disposable wipes and cleaning products.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

On the environmental side, repurposing jar lids helps keep waste out of landfills and cuts down on the demand for new products such as coasters and cleaning tools. It's a simple example of circular living, extending the life of an item in a new and useful way.

In some cases, an item has truly come to the end of its life in your care, and if that happens, finding safe and effective ways to recycle is essential. You can rehome items through companies such as Trashie and ThredUp

What everyone's saying

The hack was met with plenty of enthusiasm in the comments. One user admired Amy's stash, writing, "Impressive lid collection," while another declared, "THE BEST COASTERS EVER." Another commenter chimed in with their own ideas, such as using jar lids for paint projects.

It's a small but smart reminder that sustainability doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, all it takes is a jar lid and a little creativity to make a meaningful difference, both in your kitchen and for the planet.

