First-time homeowner shares frustration after finding nightmare plant sprouting in yard: 'I … am at a total loss'

"Keep pulling it. Watch out for little ones."

Fighting invasive species might seem like it's all fun and games — until they show up in your own backyard.

One Redditor found this out the hard way. They bought a house, and then discovered that one of the plants growing there was Japanese knotweed, which is an invasive species. They posted photos of the weed covering whole portions of their yard and said, "I … am at a total loss for how to deal with the knotweed."

Getting rid of invasive species is only the first step necessary to having a healthy yard around your home. According to Today's Homeowner, more and more people are doing something called rewilding their lawns. This involves making the yard a place where native species can grow and thrive. It may draw local wildlife to the yard and even provide a safe corridor for some of them to migrate.

The Earth Island Journal explains that rewilding doesn't have to be a lot of work. Simply not mowing allows other species to take up residence in what used to be a well-kept lawn. This can be the first step toward rewilding because the different species are likely to be better at resisting stress that comes from disease, drought, or another type of disaster.

Having more native species in your yard has benefits beyond eliminating invasive plants. You can attract pollinators, avoid harmful pesticides, and, overall, spend less on your garden.

The first step, though, may involve getting rid of something invasive.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Commenters encouraged the Redditor, with one saying, "Oh this ain't nothin'. So, keep pulling it. Watch out for little ones. Tell neighbors … Don't bother digging it out, the roots go waaay too deep … Don't panic, enjoy your new home!"

Another shared, "There's a Facebook support group just for Japanese knotweed. Might want to join and get their advice."

There's always hope when you have a good heart and good goals. If you want to move your yard toward one with more native plants, consider planting a tapestry lawn, or installing moss instead of grass. They look great, and they'll help you meet your personal environmental goals, too.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.