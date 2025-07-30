Breast cancer survivor shares heartwarming story after moving into enchanting tiny house: 'I lost a lot, but I gained a lot'

Australian artist Janice recently shared a tour of her home and studio with the channel Living Big in a Tiny House, detailing the journey that led her to create the gardened space.

Years ago, Janice said, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Doctors estimated that she had up to five years to live, and her daughter had her move onto shared property for support. There, Janice was able to start building up her new backyard oasis and, she said, recover.

But her challenges didn't end there. Janice's tiny living space was later destroyed by flooding. In addition to furniture and home goods, she also lost a novel-in-progress. Still, she was able to find perspective.

"I lost a lot, but I gained a lot, because now I've got weirder stuff than I had before," she told Living Big.

Over time, she was able to build a studio for her work and a shelter for her cats, decorating the area in her own distinct, wonder-filled style. Janice also cultivated a thriving garden around her home, where she often visits with her children and grandchildren.

"I've always felt the most at home around the rainforest, so I've grown my own," the potter and sculptor says. And the inspiration of nature is clear in her artwork.

In the midst of all life can throw at a person, a tiny home can be a great way to reduce monthly costs. The smaller real estate footprint generally means less power is needed for heating and cooling. This translates to a smaller environmental footprint as well.

Lowering home energy use means less heat-trapping gas is poured into the very environment that influences Janice's work. And reducing pollution in our atmosphere can help mitigate the extreme weather events that are supercharged by the stuff — and which initially destroyed the artist's home in the form of floodwaters.

The tiny home lifestyle can take some effort and resources. Janice's property was made available to her through family, and family helped too with framing some of the structures.

As with this resident, the lifestyle can also encourage multigenerational dwelling and spending time with loved ones.

Viewers were blown away by the beautiful green space.

"Inspirational. Thank you," commented one viewer.

"Oh, wow, what a stunning home, absolutely gorgeous," said another.

