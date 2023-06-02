Online fashion boutique Princess Polly accused of troubling business practices: ‘[The company] is not taking adequate steps’

The company produces enormous volumes of clothing quickly and cheaply, and the latest trends often inspire its designs.

As Princess Polly receives enormous amounts of Gen Z attention, largely because of endorsements from Emma Chamberlain and even a sighting of Ariana Grande in its jeans, many people are curious about the sustainability of the popular Australian fashion brand.

The term fast fashion describes the mass production of cheap and trendy clothing (and its associated human and environmental costs). So, is Princess Polly fast fashion?

The short answer is yes, Princess Polly is considered fast fashion. The company produces enormous volumes of clothing quickly and cheaply, and the latest trends often inspire its designs.

What’s the impact of Princess Polly’s fast fashion?

Good on You, a website that evaluates fashion brands’ environmental and ethical standards, has focused on the Australian fashion brand Princess Polly more than once.

In its evaluation updated June 2022, the site concluded that “Princess Polly is not taking adequate steps to eliminate hazardous chemicals in its supply chain,” while giving the brand a 2 out of 5 on its “planet scale.”

To justify its rating, Good on You explained that Princess Polly’s lack of transparency on its carbon pollution reductions is a huge red flag. The website Brightly called out the brand in 2022 for claiming it would make its warehouses and offices carbon neutral by the end of 2022, but not giving detailed specifics on how it would do so. However, the brand does now state on its website that, as of December 2022, all of its “offices and warehouses became carbon neutral.”

Good on You also highlighted Princess Polly in 2022 for not showing that it was trying to reduce its textile or hazardous chemical wastes. Additionally, the site criticized the fashion brand for not proving that its textile employees have any collective bargaining power or living wages.

The upside of the company’s review from Good on You was about its treatment of animals because it noted that Princess Polly uses few animal products in its clothes.

On Princess Polly’s website, it claims that the brand would like all of its clothes to be produced with “lower impact” materials. However, only about 20% of its products are currently created with such environmentally responsible materials.

