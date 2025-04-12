Homeowner issues warning after discovering dangerous landscaping issue left behind by previous owner: 'It causes permanent damage'

The only thing more annoying than having to deal with yard work is running into lawn care nightmares such as landscaping fabric, the weed barrier that tends to cause more problems than it does help people reach acceptable solutions.

One frustrated homeowner took to TikTok to share their run-in with landscaping fabric. The video, posted by Loren Ezra Whitman (@whitmanifesto), struck a chord with homeowners and gardeners alike, sparking a heated discussion for better alternatives.

Loren showed the mangled mess of fabric, which was apparently left behind by the previous owner, that lined their yard. They pulled it back to reveal the dirt underneath, saying that even when used as intended — to reduce weed growth — it was not effective.

"Plastic barriers do not go away," said Loren, pulling up the shreds of plastic that had roots woven into them. "It turns into pieces that are going to put microplastics in the soil. There is no way for me to pull this up."

Microplastics do not simply "go away," and the effect they have on the environment can be detrimental, starting on the individual plant level. The plastic denies water and oxygen to roots, killing the wanted plants that rely on the covered dirt.

Microplastics, which leach into soil through the deterioration of this landscaping fabric, have been linked to various health risks, including lung disease and pregnancy complications.

To avoid these dangers, users can opt for natural alternatives to landscaping fabrics, such as cardboard, wood chips, or other biodegradable materials, which have been shown to be more effective and environmentally friendly.

Rewilding your yard is another solution, giving you the opportunity to control weed growth by incorporating native plants into your yard. This is also a great way to support local ecosystems since native plants attract pollinators.

Commenters on the post were quick to share stories and tips about landscaping fabric alternatives.

"That plastic doesn't allow water to drain, which promotes anaerobic microbe growth, and they're much more likely to harm and kill plants," one user said.

"Agreed, it's tacky, it's bad for soil, it isn't biodegradable, and it causes permanent damage to your yard," another wrote. "You should sue."

