Gardener warned after mistakenly purchasing potentially harmful product: 'You should skip it'

One person shared that they bought some goldenrod for their garden. Others are advising them to avoid planting it.

A Reddit user asked for advice in the r/invasivespecies community. They live in Oregon and are building a native plant garden. However, while purchasing plants for their project, they received conflicting information about whether Canadian goldenrod was OK to grow.

"I have a trail guide that says Canada goldenrod is native to all counties in Oregon," the post read. "However, as a user has pointed out, C. Goldenrod is native to the Great Lakes, and isn't even officially present in Oregon at all. So my question is, if I plant this species in my garden what are the odds that it spreads? I don't want to accidentally unleash a new invasive."

Many gardening experts say Canadian goldenrod is native to Oregon and other parts of North America. Still, most agree that it is an aggressive plant that spreads quickly. The Oregon State University Garden Ecology Lab said the plant might not be the best choice for all gardeners. The lab encouraged people to consider its fast spread before planting.

That being said, goldenrod is a great plant for attracting pollinators. These critters play an important role in plant reproduction and in maintaining our food supply. Native gardens and yards help create a welcoming environment for them while saving you money on maintenance. Native plants require less water for upkeep, lowering your water bills. There are many native options besides goldenrod, which many planters choose to avoid.

Many Reddit users suggested that the original poster opt out of planting goldenrod. While it isn't necessarily invasive, it is still hard to manage.

"I would not plant it in my yard, regardless of whether it's native to me or not (it is), because I don't want to own only Canada goldenrod in five years," one user wrote. "If you have any concern over native status, you should skip it."

Another gardener shared an alternative perspective in case the OP wanted to try goldenrod. They claimed to live in the same area as the poster, where they planted the species.

"While it has expanded from a small start to a large clump that I've divided, it HAS NOT spread elsewhere on its own, and is an important late season plant for my pollinators," they wrote.

