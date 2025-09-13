Homeowner met with warnings over problematic landscaping plan: 'Don't do it'

A Chicago homeowner took to Reddit to inquire about the pros and cons of artificial turf and was met mostly with advice against it.

"Don't do it," one Redditor said.

Artificial turf has a negative impact on human health and the environment. The material for artificial turf often contains PFAS — also known as forever chemicals.

These synthetic chemicals don't break down naturally, so they can persist in the environment indefinitely, accumulating in the soil and leaching into the water supply.

They have been found in the blood of a significant portion of the human population and are linked to health issues, including some types of cancer and reproductive problems.

The original poster described how her friends' children play and sit on the turf, which indicates that the parents probably do not understand the risk of increased exposure.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Not to mention that artificial turf can become very hot in the sun, potentially causing burns to skin or pet paws, while also contributing to the heat island effect.

Artificial turf is also a significant contributor to the widespread presence of microplastics in our environment, including in the soil, water, and air. When discarded, artificial turf does not completely break down, but it does break apart into these tiny plastic particles.

Their small size allows them to invade all aspects of the environment. They are even found in the stomachs of marine animals and in the fish that we consume.

There is a myth that artificial turf is a low-maintenance option. While it's true that it does not require mowing or fertilization, it still presents challenges.

Weeds can still grow on artificial turf when seeds travel by air, and debris can be difficult to clean up. If pets are part of the family, it can become stinky and gross without regular washing.

The upfront costs of installation are also quite high, and eventually, the expensive material will degrade.

There are healthier, more environmentally-friendly ways to upgrade your yard that are truly low-maintenance, cost-effective, and beautiful.

Rewilding your yard with native plants or installing a natural lawn supports the local ecology and pollinators, helping to protect our food supply. These options require far fewer resources and maintenance than non-native species.

Redditors advised the OP against installing artificial turf.

"Artificial turf is so pointless," one commenter said. "You're just adding needless micro plastics and carcinogens to your daily routine."

"It gets very hot in the sun," another pointed out.

One Redditor warned, "They're toxic among other cons."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.