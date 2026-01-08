HVAC installers quickly debunk common heat pump myth with simple explanation: 'That is just not true'

"You only need to stand next to a working heat pump at somebody's home to realize …"

In a recent YouTube video by Elite Renewables (@eliterenewablesofficial), experts debunked misinformation about heat pumps from a commenter on the Daily Mail website.

Heat pumps are one of the best ways to lower your energy bills because they are so much more efficient than traditional heating and cooling methods.

Heat pumps are one of the best ways to lower your energy bills because they are so much more efficient than traditional heating and cooling methods.

HVAC usage accounts for roughly half of the average American home's energy bills, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Some people allow myths about heat pumps keep them from making this upgrade, but Elite Renewables put this misinformation to rest. A representative from Elite Renewables read the misleading comment at the beginning of the video.





"So, according to Really0000 in the Daily Mail comment section, they are 'looking forward to the evening hum across the land when these heat pumps kick in,'" he said, before addressing another expert and heat pump owner.

"So, Maddie, what do you say to that? Because there is a concern that people have over the noise that heat pumps generate."

"Well, you only need to stand next to a working heat pump at somebody's home to realize that that is just not true," Maddie replied. "And of course, you can do that with the 'Visit a Heat Pump' scheme. So, if you really want to see one in person yourself, that's the thing to do."

They then put their money where their mouths are by shooting the next scene outside Maddie's home, directly beside the working heat pump, which was not audible to viewers because it was so quiet.

"It's really very, very quiet," Maddie said. "In fact, if a heat pump is noisy, then it's either faulty or it was badly installed, and you can do things about that."

