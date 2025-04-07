  • Home Home

Homeowner sounds off about 'invasive nemesis' wreaking havoc on their yard: 'I despise it with a passion'

"It's everywhere in my neighborhood."

by Sarah Winfrey
"It’s everywhere in my neighborhood."

Photo Credit: iStock

Most gardeners have to deal with invasive species every now and then. Sadly, it's part of living in a world where many people can't tell what is invasive and what isn't. 

One Redditor decided they wanted to hear stories about these species. They asked, "What is your #1 invasive nemesis you're going to get after this year? I'll start: SPIDERWORT." They outlined everything they've gone through to get rid of it and ended by saying, "I'm gonna get it. bwah hahaha."

Invasive species are a huge problem, whether they are plants or animals. The City of Portland explains that they spread so fast that they can end up crowding out other plants that might grow slower. They take nutrients, light, soil, and more that other plants need to thrive. 

Instead of planting invasive species, consider rewilding your yard. These options cost less because they involve using native species. The Audubon Society shares that they tend to be money-savers for homeowners since they don't need as much water, fertilizer, or general care as non-native plants do. They also provide a habitat for pollinators, which, in turn, helps promote human well-being and the food supply around the world. 

Rewilding is just one option. You can also check to see if options like clover or buffalo grass are native to your area. You can also choose xeriscaping or other non-traditional forms of using your land that don't require as much work or water. 

Other Redditors joined in by sharing the invasive species they've been dealing with. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

"English ivy," one person said. "It's everywhere in my neighborhood thanks to people a hundred years ago who thought it looked good on their houses." Along the same vein, someone else said, "English Ivy is a MENACE!!!"  

Another person said their least favorite invasive species was "bindweed…I despise it with a passion." 

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x