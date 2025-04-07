Homeowner sounds off about 'invasive nemesis' wreaking havoc on their yard: 'I despise it with a passion'

Most gardeners have to deal with invasive species every now and then. Sadly, it's part of living in a world where many people can't tell what is invasive and what isn't.

One Redditor decided they wanted to hear stories about these species. They asked, "What is your #1 invasive nemesis you're going to get after this year? I'll start: SPIDERWORT." They outlined everything they've gone through to get rid of it and ended by saying, "I'm gonna get it. bwah hahaha."

Invasive species are a huge problem, whether they are plants or animals. The City of Portland explains that they spread so fast that they can end up crowding out other plants that might grow slower. They take nutrients, light, soil, and more that other plants need to thrive.

Instead of planting invasive species, consider rewilding your yard. These options cost less because they involve using native species. The Audubon Society shares that they tend to be money-savers for homeowners since they don't need as much water, fertilizer, or general care as non-native plants do. They also provide a habitat for pollinators, which, in turn, helps promote human well-being and the food supply around the world.

Rewilding is just one option. You can also check to see if options like clover or buffalo grass are native to your area. You can also choose xeriscaping or other non-traditional forms of using your land that don't require as much work or water.

Other Redditors joined in by sharing the invasive species they've been dealing with.

"English ivy," one person said. "It's everywhere in my neighborhood thanks to people a hundred years ago who thought it looked good on their houses." Along the same vein, someone else said, "English Ivy is a MENACE!!!"

Another person said their least favorite invasive species was "bindweed…I despise it with a passion."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.