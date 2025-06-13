Gardening expert shares warning about dangers of seemingly harmless plant: 'I promise it's not worth it'

"Been removing it for over 10 years."

TikToker Maddy (@flowertentatl), who runs a garden center, posted a video warning home gardeners not to plant some specific invasive species, calling them the "highest classification" of invasive species.

"I promise it's not worth it," she emphasizes.

Maddy mentions three of the most invasive plants, warning her followers to stay away.

One plant she cautions home gardeners about is English Ivy, a common ornamental creeping vine that will completely take over other plants in a garden. When it climbs up trees, it will increase the surface area of the tree and make it more susceptible to falling in strong winds.

Another plant she mentions is Wisteria. She says it breaks her heart to put it on her list of invasive species because the blooms are so beautiful, but advises Wisteria admirers that the plant has roots strong enough to lift up the foundation of a house.

The third invasive species she warns viewers to stay away from is Bamboo, explaining that it grows so quickly that it can spread 15 feet in one year, and once it is established — which doesn't take long — it is nearly impossible to get out of your yard.

Invasive species are organisms that are introduced to a foreign area, typically by human activity — intentional or not — that can quickly take over an area and rob resources from native species. They disrupt the balance of the ecology, which can have further ramifications for the environment, agricultural economy, and human health.

Home gardeners can educate themselves and spread the word, cautioning others about the consequences of planting invasive species as Maddy did.

Rewilding your yard and planting a native lawn are great ways to protect your garden from invasive species. In both cases, gardeners plant native species that can thrive in the region's natural conditions since they are acclimated to local temperatures and precipitation patterns. These gardens are low-maintenance and do not typically require additional water or chemical insecticides, saving you time and money.

A native garden or lawn promotes a healthy environment with balanced ecology, inviting local pollinators, which allows the area to thrive.

Viewers of the TikTok video were thankful for the advice.

"Good tips!" one viewer commented.

Another commenter shared their experience, saying, "I had ivy and wisteria, been removing it for over 10 years."

"Native to your area is best!" declared an educated TikToker.

