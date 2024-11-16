Shoppers aghast at garden center's concerning inventory: 'These ... aren't illegal yet'

Invasive species can spread quickly and aggressively when introduced to a new habitat. These organisms don't need any help taking over, which is why one Redditor was appalled that people are selling invasive seeds online.

The Reddit community r/invasivespecies focuses on combating and educating about these species. From kudzu to poison ivy, the folks on this page had advice on how to fight it. One post sparked a discussion about online sales of invasive seeds.

The post includes screenshots from Amazon and Etsy. One photo shows clippings from English ivy, while the other shows seeds that belong to plants that are well known for their ability to spread: tree of heaven, autumn olive, and royal paulownia tomentosa.

Invasive species are well known to outcompete native flora and fauna, causing issues for local ecosystems. For example, the spongy moth caterpillar is capable of killing forests due to their ability to quickly eat the leaves of entire trees.

Municipalities around the country are working to fight the spread of invasive species. Some places, like Arkansas and Maryland, are urging folks to fish and eat species like carp and catfish.

These efforts can make an impact. Scientific American reported, "In 2013, a group of researchers from the Netherlands working on the southern Caribbean islands of Bonaire and Curaçao found lionfish biomass near Bonaire in areas where harvest was encouraged was a third of that in areas where it wasn't."

When it comes to invasive plants, removal takes time and a lot of effort. Some plant species can also be consumed, though their popularity is limited. Kudzu roots can be made into starch or boiled like potatoes.

Commenters were rightly outraged that sites like Amazon and Etsy allow these species to be sold.

"It's actually insane … these pests aren't illegal yet," opined one person.

Another commenter reacted strongly to seeing one incredibly invasive species. "The tree of heaven seeds make me shudder."

Someone else stated the obvious: "Selling seeds for some of the most invasive and thus prolific invasive species is hilarious. Go to any roadside, and you will find all of these."

