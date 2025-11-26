Landscapers share time-lapse video of intense project in overgrown yard: 'It's unimaginable'

Invasive plants can quickly take over a garden and home, and they can be an absolute pain to remove. Getting rid of invasive plants in your yard can be even more challenging if you're older or have mobility issues.

Luckily, people sometimes come to the rescue, like TikToker humanitarian cleanup (@humanitarian_cleanup), who shared a video of a job they did helping to remove a ton of invasive ivy from an older woman's yard.

In the time-lapse video, you can see that the invasive plant has destroyed a shed and a greenhouse and has invaded every inch of the woman's yard. As they said in the video's caption, "it's unimaginable how many years this ivy has taken over eddie's garden."

Thankfully, the group was able to remove all the ivy before a situation prevented them from doing any further work on the yard.

Invasive plants can quickly overtake a yard and cause massive headaches for homeowners.

Invasive plant species spread so rapidly that they outcompete and choke out other plants, ultimately damaging the ecosystem. Additionally, these kinds of plants can grow so out of control that they grow through cracks in walls or become so thick on a shed that it collapses under their weight. Typically, this sort of damage can cost quite a lot to repair, too.

While it's unclear what humanitarian cleanup's next step was going to be after removing the ivy, a good step to take would have been installing native plants in the yard.

Native plants not only add immense aesthetic appeal, but they also save homeowners money, particularly on their water bill, as these plants require little water. Rewilding one's yard can also save homeowners significant time, as native plants need little to no maintenance.

Adding a few native plants to a lawn also attracts pollinators, helping protect human food supplies and adding a charming quality to any yard. It only takes a few plants, too, as adding even just one or two native plants means you'll reap the benefits.

Finding the right native plants is simple with an online database, but common starter plants, such as buffalo grass and clover, are also a good place to begin the switch.

Other TikTok users were quick to praise the cleanup crew and their efforts.

"Not all superheroes wear capes," wrote one person.

Another added: "Lovely to see someone caring for our elderly. Great job all of you."

