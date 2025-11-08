Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of major yard upgrade: 'Absolutely love this'

Many homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts know the headache of dealing with invasive plants. It can be a time-consuming, frustrating, costly pursuit. However, sometimes, creative, natural ways to deal with them present themselves, as one poster on the subreddit r/Nativeplantgardening demonstrated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post is titled, "Added a Pond to a Patch of Invasives." The poster showed a picture of a beautiful pond surrounded by lush, green native plants. In the caption below, they explain the previous homeowner planted houttuynia cordata, which is also known as chameleon plant. They declared, "2025 would be the summer to eradicate this monster plant." But with this pond, it is part of the landscape, and they are no longer stressed about completely removing it.

That being said, invasive plants can be extremely threatening to entire ecosystems. They might consume oxygen, water, and other essential nutrients that threaten all other species in the area.

Rewilding your yard or upgrading to a natural lawn are great ways to naturally deal with invasive species, as the original Reddit post demonstrates. It also comes with a range of financial and environmental benefits. Native plants require no costly maintenance. They also use much less water, which is a great way to conserve resources while lowering monthly bills.

Native plants also naturally attract pollinators. These are the small birds and insects that keep ecosystems, including our food chain, healthy and thriving. It is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food taken, which means that if you plant native plants, you're helping everyone.

For those who are interested in native plants, there are many attractive options, including clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. And incredibly, even a partial lawn replacement can lead to these amazing benefits.

The ingenuity blew away commenters on the original post. One said, "Absolutely love this! It looks blissful!"

Another added, "This is so beautiful! Your wildlife is going to love it."

But others were still concerned the chameleon plant could be an issue and suggested intensive digging rather than herbicide use. "It took about a month of daily digging, and a year of surveillance. It is pretty much gone, but jeez that thing is hard to kill once it's established."

