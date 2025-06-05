Expert issues warning over dangerous truth about beautiful plant species: 'Let's do better'

Invasive plants might not seem too threatening, and oftentimes they can be beautiful, but that doesn't mean they're not a danger to the ecosystems they invade. Ignoring those dangers can create a detrimental domino effect that dramatically alters wildlife habitats and reduces biodiversity.

A recent post from TikToker GardeningGrant (@gardeninggrant) offers a perfect example of why we should take the term "invasive" seriously.

The video begins with a clip from another post showing the outside of a home with wisteria plants growing across its facade. The video contains text that reads, "Invasive this, invasive that. I'd let wisteria eat my house."

GardeningGrant then cuts in to share his thoughts on the clip's dismissal of the dangers of invasive plants.

"This reminds me of back in the 1940s or 50s," he says. "They used to say 'cancer shmancer' to the reported link between cigarettes and cancer."

Of course, we know now that cigarettes are connected to at least 16 kinds of cancer. Sure, the big purple blooms of wisteria in the clip are beautiful, but that doesn't mean they're healthy for the ecosystem.

"Invasive plants displace critical native plant species that ecosystems rely on to survive," GardeningGrant explains in the caption. "Without these critical native plants, many of these critical pieces of our ecological infrastructure will die off and cause the planet even further harm."

Grant went on to explain there's a native form of wisteria that can be planted and looks just as good.

"Let's do better," he says.

Not only are invasive plants detrimental to all the other lifeforms around them, but they're also a nightmare to get rid of. Without natural competition, they can grow like wildfire and refuse to disappear once they've taken root. Removing them can be both endlessly taxing and seriously expensive.

If you want to avoid these issues, upgrading to a natural lawn is a great solution. Natural lawns forego traditional grass in favor of native plants like buffalo grass and clover. These plants provide a healthier ecosystem for wildlife, including our food-creating pollinators. They also require less maintenance and lawn care products, use less water, and save you a ton of money.

On top of that, natural lawns can look fantastic. They offer a ton of room for creativity, self-expression, and originality in your landscaping that the entire ecosystem can appreciate.

Commenters appreciated GardeningGrant's invasive plant PSA.

"Yes plant native!" one said.

"Im gna be hyperfixating on finding invasive plants now," another added.

"Immediate follow .. you're awesome!!!" another exclaimed.

