Homeowner seeks advice after years of struggling with invasive plants in HOA neighborhood: 'It seems to have popped right back'

An exasperated homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/NoLawns forum for advice on getting rid of invasive plants as they fought a frustrating battle against non-native species.

The homeowner lives in the northeast area of Zone 7 on a hilly lawn that receives lots of sunlight and is part of a homeowners association.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the post, they've already spent years pulling invasive species from their yard, but the invasive plants continue to spread and overtake any native species trying to grow.

"A month ago I hand pulled 8 landscape bags of crown vetch alone out, and still it seems to have popped right back," the homeowner wrote. "I'm at my [wits'] end."

Redditors discussed possible solutions for treating the lawn.

"Reach out to your local conservation district," one user suggested. "They might have a good idea."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Look into medium to tall grasses and not just native flowers," another Redditor wrote.

Dealing with invasive species in your yard can be time-consuming; however, it's important to properly remove them. When left to grow freely, invasive plants can cause thousands of dollars in damages and disrupt local ecosystems.

Luckily, there are ways you can remove these stubborn plants and grow a healthy native plant lawn. Instead of resorting to spraying toxic herbicides, first try mowing. The best time to mow crown vetch is in June and again in August. Keep mowing down the invasive plants until all the existing species and their seeds have died off.

While this natural approach takes more time to achieve success, it keeps your soil and surrounding plants free of harmful chemicals. Plus, avoiding harsh herbicides will prepare your yard for native plants.

Adding native plants to your lawn will reduce your maintenance costs since they have adapted to the region over time, helping you conserve water and sidestep the constant use of fertilizers.

Once you switch to a native plant lawn, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year.

Unfortunately, across the United States, HOAs have blocked homeowners from adopting money-saving, eco-friendly changes. Despite these challenges, however, homeowners can revise bylaws to implement lifestyle updates that save them money and support the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.