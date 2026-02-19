Homeowner shares satisfying timelapse video of massive landscaping project: 'What a difference'

Keeping up one's yard is a lot of work, especially if a homeowner is dealing with invasive plant species, which are difficult to remove.

TikToker Elliot_Goes (@elliot_goes) shared an amazing timelapse video of yard work they did for their mother, which involved removing, as they termed it, "The 3 Horsemen of PNW invasives."

In the video, Elliot_Goes and others are hard at work clearing away dead leaves and debris from an old rock wall and a yard. They stated, "The problem is we are facing three very potent invasive species: that would be Himalayan blackberries, English ivy, and morning glory, which has taken over this entire front bed."

Other TikTok users were impressed with how different the yard looked by the end of the video and commiserated about the invasive species.

"Those plants are the trifecta of gardening madness in the PNW," lamented one person.

Another TikToker commented on how much the workers accomplished and exclaimed, "Amazing, what a difference a day makes!"

Invasive plants may sometimes be beautiful or, in some cases, delicious (Washington state has encouraged residents to eat Himalayan blackberries to help stem the plant's spread), but they create widespread damage in the ecosystems they inhabit by smothering native plants and using up vital resources.

They can cause significant headaches for homeowners by taking over not only yards but also sheds and even house walls. Removing them is difficult, and if they cause enough damage, repairs can be costly.

The good news is that once homeowners have removed invasive plant species from their yards, they can install native plants to help prevent their return.

Plus, rewilding one's lawn not only keeps invasive plants at bay but also saves homeowners time and money, as native plants require little maintenance and far less water than other plants, making them easy to care for.

These plants can even help save lawns by preventing soil erosion or managing water runoff. Even homeowners in incredibly dry areas can enjoy native plants and their benefits with a bit of xeriscaping.

Best of all, native plants attract pollinators. Because pollinators increase pollination efficiency, including for crops that provide roughly 90% of human food supplies, they are critical to ecosystems.

Turning an entire yard into one full of native plants may not be feasible for everyone due to time and financial constraints, but even planting a bit of clover, buffalo grass, or a few native flowers around the edges can be beneficial.

Just remember to remove invasive plant species like Elliot_Goes did before doing anything else.

