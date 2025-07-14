Expert yanks out dangerous growth that was causing staggering property damage: 'Holy moly'

Invasive plants are consistently causing damage and harming native plants, but one TikToker's experience took the issue to incredible proportions.

A video posted by Big Country Earthworks (@bigcountryearthworks), a landscaping company in Gold Coast, Queensland, showed unbelievably long, winding tree roots growing from a water tank — highlighting the need to control invasive trees.

"Holy moly! Look at the roots," the creator says as the clip shows the inside of the tank. The roots are so long — measuring almost 20 feet — that they had to be pulled out by an excavator.

Invasive species are nonnative plants, animals, and other organisms that infiltrate ecosystems and outcompete native plants for nutrients. Invasive species don't have predators or other species to keep them in check, so they multiply aggressively, harming the areas they occupy — and impacting local food and water supplies by killing crops or spreading unwanted bacteria.

While it's not known how the tree in the TikTok came to grow in the tank, oftentimes, unknowing individuals can be responsible for the proliferation of invasive species. "This is a great example of why you should never plant trees with invasive roots near your home," the creator says.

To avoid adding a harmful plant to your garden, try rewilding your yard. If you use species native to your area, the surrounding ecosystem will do a lot of the heavy lifting. Plus, you can help by planting a natural lawn or native grass. You'll save time with less maintenance, save money on water and fertilizer, and the local pollinators will thank you. It's a win for everyone.

Commenters shared their astonishment.

"I've never been grossed out by a tree before but here I am about to gag," one person said. "It looks like pulling hair out of a drain but 1000x times worse."

Someone else added, "Wow."

