Local homeowners band together to protect community from unexpected threat: 'Creating the world I want for my family and our future'

In February and early March, Loudoun County, Virginia, was the site of a number of events celebrating National Invasive Plant Awareness Week, the Loudoun Times reported.

Leaders from homeowner's associations banded together with invasive plant experts from Wetland Studies and Solutions. They hosted invasive plant removal efforts in Ashburn Village, Lansdowne, and Broadlands.

Invasive plants are species that have been transplanted from faraway locations to a new area and thrived there — a little too well. Where most plants die or grow poorly in environments different from their original habitats, invasive species benefit from the growing conditions, as well as the lack of natural predators and competitors. They grow and reproduce explosively, spreading aggressively across the area and choking out local species.

This can disrupt not only the plant life in an area but also the animals that rely on those plants, toppling whole ecosystems.

That isn't just bad for nature; it's also bad for people. Invasive plants can take over yards and croplands, damage structures, and ruin the livelihoods of people who make their living off the land.

"Invasive plants are a threat to the environment, the rural economy, and health and safety," said Mike Littman, president of the Loudoun Invasive Removal Alliance, per the Loudoun Times. LIRA represents 60 HOAs and 225,000 residents.

There are many native species in Virginia, and the experts helped Loudoun County identify and remove some of the most recognizable ones. Those included English ivy, vinca, amur, and Japanese honeysuckle.

"We loved having Larissa and Clara from Wetland Solutions lead the volunteers," said Jennifer Crane, the Broadlands project lead, per the Loudoun Times. "Collaborations like this highlight the interconnectedness of industry and community in creating the world I want for my family and our future."

Christine Podbielski, the Lansdowne on the Potomac project lead, agreed.

"What an extraordinary day of learning about invasives, making new friendships and making a difference in our community. We look forward to our next event," she said, per the Loudoun Times.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.